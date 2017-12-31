Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,249.35, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.02 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.99%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

