Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,761 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Floor & Decor worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,647,246 shares of company stock worth $201,948,218 in the last three months.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) opened at $48.68 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.62 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

