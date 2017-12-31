American River Bankshares (AMRB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ AMRB) remained flat at $$15.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.34.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American River Bankshares announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 320,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 498,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

