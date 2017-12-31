Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aluminum Corp. of China earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7042215297314 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aluminum Corp. of China has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

