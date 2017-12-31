Alterra Capital (ALTE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Alterra Capital (NASDAQ: ALTE) is one of 86 public companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alterra Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alterra Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterra Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Alterra Capital Competitors 648 2371 2247 49 2.32

As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Alterra Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alterra Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alterra Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterra Capital N/A N/A N/A Alterra Capital Competitors 6.53% 1.85% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterra Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alterra Capital N/A N/A 19.73 Alterra Capital Competitors $11.51 billion $1.16 billion 161.03

Alterra Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alterra Capital. Alterra Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alterra Capital rivals beat Alterra Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Alterra Capital Company Profile

Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (Alterra) is engaged in providing diversified specialty insurance and reinsurance products to corporations, public entities and property and casualty insurers. In Bermuda, the Company conducts its insurance and reinsurance operations through Alterra Bermuda. In Europe, the Company conducts its non-Lloyd’s operations primarily from Dublin, Ireland through Alterra Europe. In the United States, the Company’s U.S. reinsurance operations are conducted through Alterra Re USA, a Connecticut-domiciled reinsurance company. The Company’s U.S. insurance operations are conducted through Alterra E&S. In Latin America, the Company provides reinsurance to clients through Alterra at Lloyd’s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, using Lloyd’s admitted status, through Alterra Europe. In June 2012, the Company formed New Point V Limited. On May 1, 2013, Alterra Capital was acquired by Markel Corporation.

