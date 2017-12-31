ALLETE Inc (ALE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ALLETE worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,782,000 after buying an additional 700,647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 4,655.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 675,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 661,063 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 319,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 182,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,960,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,545,000 after buying an additional 172,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,702,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

ALLETE Inc ( NYSE ALE ) opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,795.33, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ALLETE Inc (ALE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/allete-inc-ale-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.