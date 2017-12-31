Albin F. Moschner Sells 20,000 Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Stock

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Director Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 1.03. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. USA Technologies had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.20%. analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in USA Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,027,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 190,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,163,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others.

