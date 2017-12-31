Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Relypsa (RLYP) Head to Head Contrast

Relypsa (NASDAQ: RLYP) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Relypsa alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Relypsa and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relypsa 0 0 0 0 N/A Agile Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 242.01%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relypsa and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relypsa N/A N/A N/A ($5.76) N/A Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.74 million ($0.92) -2.92

Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relypsa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Relypsa and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relypsa -1,601.53% -227.26% -115.06% Agile Therapeutics N/A -81.68% -53.67%

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Relypsa on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relypsa Company Profile

Relypsa, Inc. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of polymer-based medicines. The Company’s technology platform includes a high-throughput chemistry process, enabling the Company to explore various potential polymer medicines for each disease it seeks to address. Its polymers are non-absorbed, meaning they act within the gastrointestinal tract and do not get absorbed into the bloodstream or other parts of the body. Its polymer technology may be able to address many health conditions in need of viable treatment options. Its VELTASSA (patiromer) for oral suspension is a commercialized medicine resulting from its polymer technology platform. VELTASSA is a potassium binder approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Available in powder form, VELTASSA is mixed with water and taken daily. VELTASSA’s spherical beads bind to potassium in exchange for calcium, primarily in the colon.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch. In addition to Twirla, the Company is developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, which is a regimen designed to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide a shortened hormone-free interval, and AG890, which is a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Each of its product candidates utilizes its Skinfusion technology designed to deliver contraceptive-levels of hormones to the blood stream through the skin over a seven-day period.

Receive News & Ratings for Relypsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relypsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.