Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nike by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,546,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $235,730,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 51,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,134 shares of company stock worth $31,743,284. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Inc ( NKE ) opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $102,051.38, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

