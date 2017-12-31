Advantest (ATEYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “
Shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS ATEYY) opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Advantest has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,237.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products.
