Accenture (ACN) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Saturday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Shares of Accenture (NYSE ACN) opened at $153.09 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $112.31 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,032.97, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 3,155 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $451,196.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,274.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,557 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,167. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,520,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,760,000 after buying an additional 2,424,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Accenture by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,670,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,909,000 after buying an additional 2,200,243 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,659,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,028,772,000 after buying an additional 1,196,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,468,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,994,531,000 after buying an additional 1,088,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

