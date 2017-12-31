AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lessened by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 109.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at $96.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $154,390.75, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 153.80%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

In other news, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $1,657,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,136,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,676 shares of company stock valued at $47,237,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lessened by Doyle Wealth Management” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/abbvie-inc-abbv-stake-lessened-by-doyle-wealth-management.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.