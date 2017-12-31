Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lifted by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,336.09, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $122,790.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $15,065,367.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,677,913 shares in the company, valued at $200,115,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,150. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

