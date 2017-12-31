$537.17 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (I) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce sales of $537.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the highest is $544.00 million. Intelsat posted sales of $550.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $537.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Intelsat had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Group raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intelsat by 162.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intelsat by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intelsat by 95.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intelsat by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelsat (NYSE I) opened at $3.39 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

