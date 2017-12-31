4,240 Shares in Medtronic plc. (MDT) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 5,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE MDT) opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109,294.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Medtronic plc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “4,240 Shares in Medtronic plc. (MDT) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/4240-shares-in-medtronic-plc-mdt-acquired-by-edgemoor-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.