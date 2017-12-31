$4.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings per share of $4.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.02). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.41% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.05. 728,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $92,055.95, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $248.00 and a 12-month high of $323.94.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Akerson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.02 per share, for a total transaction of $780,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale P. Bennett sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.75, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$4.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/4-06-earnings-per-share-expected-for-lockheed-martin-co-lmt-this-quarter.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.