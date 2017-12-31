$380.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $380.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $385.50 million. Hilltop posted sales of $413.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $380.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of Hilltop ( NYSE HTH ) opened at $25.33 on Friday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,437.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,304,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,909,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,589,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $28,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

