$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Paypal posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 12.69%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Vetr lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

In other Paypal news, Director Rodney C. Adkins acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,431.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,850,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Paypal by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 14,051,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,131,000 after purchasing an additional 889,976 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 2,671.9% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $50,648,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 188,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,235. The company has a market capitalization of $88,484.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

