24,396 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000. Boeing makes up 4.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Herndon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $274.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.03 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.81.

Boeing Co ( NYSE BA ) opened at $294.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176,499.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $154.96 and a 52-week high of $299.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/24396-shares-in-boeing-co-ba-purchased-by-sitrin-capital-management-llc.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.