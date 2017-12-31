$1.89 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.30 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ VNET) opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

