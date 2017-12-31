$1.89 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.
Several research firms recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.30 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ VNET) opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.23.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.
