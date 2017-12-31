$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.81. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.81.

In related news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $172,456.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.36, for a total transaction of $27,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,871. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE ROK) traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.35. 486,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,209.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

