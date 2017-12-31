-$1.64 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($2.10). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($1.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($5.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 883.18%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

In other news, insider Nick Leschly sold 117,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $21,629,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,978,146.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 4,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $525,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,082 shares of company stock worth $37,227,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 454.2% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $203,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 118.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.10. 499,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,521. The stock has a market cap of $8,731.89, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.08. bluebird bio has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $222.03.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

