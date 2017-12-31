$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.09%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $2,553,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Neary sold 177,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $21,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,874 shares of company stock worth $24,635,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 173,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,841. The company has a market cap of $6,060.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. WEX has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

WEX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

