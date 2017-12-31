-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Haynes International posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director Dawne S. Hickton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Haynes International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Haynes International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Haynes International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Haynes International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International (HAYN) opened at $32.05 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.95, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

