$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD ) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.51. 3,630,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,000. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $299,111.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,624.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 12,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,550 shares of company stock worth $799,256. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 19,558,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,344,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 63.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,184 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

