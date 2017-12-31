-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics ( APVO ) traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

In related news, VP Randy Joe Maddux purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 390,379 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform.

