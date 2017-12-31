-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

RTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 326,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,789. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/0-05-eps-expected-for-ritter-pharmaceuticals-inc-rttr-this-quarter.html.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.