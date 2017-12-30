Zogenix (ZGNX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZGNX. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. William Blair raised shares of Zogenix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of Zogenix (ZGNX) traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 647,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $1,445.45, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, EVP Bradley S. Galer acquired 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $49,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/zogenix-zgnx-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.