Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centerstate Bank (CSFL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc., formerly CenterState Banks of Florida, Inc., operates as a multi bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The Bank owns CenterState Bank Central Florida National Association, CenterState Bank National Association, CenterState Bank of Florida National Association, and Valrico State Bank (collectively, the Banks). Based in Davenport, Florida, the Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. In addition, the Company make secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans and issue stand-by letters of credit. Further, the company provides mutual funds, annuities, bonds, fixed income securities, and other products, as well as commercial checking accounts and loans to correspondent banks. “

CSFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Centerstate Bank ( NASDAQ:CSFL ) opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1,567.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Centerstate Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 20,186 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $551,279.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,529.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Idell sold 2,351 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $63,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 2,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

