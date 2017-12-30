Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arconic (ARNC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arconic is well placed to gain from strong demand trends in the automotive market. It should also benefit from its cost-cutting and productivity actions. Major contract wins in aerospace will also support its results. However, Arconic faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty charges related to LIFO method of accounting. It is also exposed to pricing pressure in GRP and EPS segments and weakness in certain end-markets. We are also concerned about its high balance sheet leverage. Arconic has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $31.00 price target on Arconic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vetr lowered Arconic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC ) opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,294.17, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.85. Arconic has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.8% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

