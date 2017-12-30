Zacks Investment Research Lowers State Auto Financial (STFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial ( STFC ) opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,209.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.85.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $94,133.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Petrucci sold 10,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $297,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,542,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 780,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 430,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/zacks-investment-research-lowers-state-auto-financial-stfc-to-sell.html.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.