Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEI Investments (SEIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SEI Investments’ shares have significantly outperformed the industry over the last six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned for organic growth, given its innovative and diverse global investment products and services. Given a solid capital position, the company continues to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt bottom line growth. Management expects expenses to remain elevated over the next couple of years due to additional investment spending on services.”

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ SEIC ) opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,320.00, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $1,044,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,250 shares of company stock worth $9,057,050. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEI Investments (SEIC) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/zacks-investment-research-lowers-sei-investments-seic-to-hold.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.