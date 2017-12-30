Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.50 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH ) opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,698.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

