Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 163 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 186.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

