Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 163 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.
