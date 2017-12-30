Zacks: Brokerages Expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) to Post -$1.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.68). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.14) to ($6.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 262,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,747.56, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.65. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $140.52.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

