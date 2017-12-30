Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.11. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 831 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $94,168.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,302 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $150,758.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,561. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE LAD) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.59. 199,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,841.47, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-lithia-motors-inc-lad-will-announce-earnings-of-2-09-per-share.html.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.