Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $618.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report $618.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $618.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETFC. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $13,313.96, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,155,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,737,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,445 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3,455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $618.07 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-etrade-financial-corp-etfc-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-618-07-million.html.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.