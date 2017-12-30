Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Sunday, October 8th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $2,002.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

