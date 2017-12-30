Zacks: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Aspen Group’s rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aspen Group an industry rank of 192 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Group (ASPU) opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

