Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Smart & Final Stores reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart & Final Stores.

SFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores ( NYSE SFS ) opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.09, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Smart & Final Stores has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

In related news, VP Eleanor Hong sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 36,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $305,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,887. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 1,762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 430,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 929,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,026,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares during the last quarter.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

