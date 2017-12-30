Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.37). Proteon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proteon Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.30 target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ PRTO ) opened at $1.90 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 110,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $193,474.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,852 shares of company stock valued at $216,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,337,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Proteon Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of RA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RA Capital Management LLC owned about 7.59% of Proteon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

