Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.0054589786562 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 76,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.83, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33. Yingli Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Yingli Green Energy will post -9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YGE. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Yingli Green Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

