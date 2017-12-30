William F. Brandt Sells 12,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,541,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,764,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,634,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,070.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.57. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William F. Brandt Sells 12,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/william-f-brandt-sells-12000-shares-of-american-woodmark-co-amwd-stock.html.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.