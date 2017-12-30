Wilks Brothers, Llc Buys 350,000 Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Stock

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) insider Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 600,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 550,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,424,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 29,285 shares of Approach Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $69,991.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 660,113 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $1,630,479.11.

Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Approach Resources Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.69.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 165.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Approach Resources by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

AREX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Approach Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Approach Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

