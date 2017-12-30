Headlines about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.0087783804808 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Whole Foods Market alerts:

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ WFM) remained flat at $$41.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.82. Whole Foods Market has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/whole-foods-market-wfm-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-34.html.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Foods Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Foods Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.