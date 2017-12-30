Westell Technologies (WSTL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westell Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.7095290920339 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Westell Technologies (WSTL) opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.77. Westell Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Westell Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westell Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG).

