Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Encana worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,961.88, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.16. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Encana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Encana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Encana

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

