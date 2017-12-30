Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Lowered by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 262.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,477,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co ( NYSE WFC ) opened at $60.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $300,133.69, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/wells-fargo-co-wfc-stake-lowered-by-glenview-state-bank-trust-dept.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.