Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$101.00” Price Target for Wal-Mart Stores (WMT)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $101.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market weight rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE WMT) opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart Stores has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $293,540.00, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $119,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 52,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $5,113,529.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock worth $1,207,333,538 in the last ninety days. 51.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

