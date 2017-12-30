Waters (WAT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News articles about Waters (NYSE:WAT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waters earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.3553814727225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Waters (WAT) traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.19. 205,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $133.71 and a fifty-two week high of $201.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15,360.00, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.25 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waters from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

In other news, SVP David Terricciano sold 21,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $4,344,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene G. Cassis sold 23,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total transaction of $4,713,658.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,773 shares of company stock worth $18,143,191. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

